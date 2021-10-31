Cowboys' Dak Prescott inactive vs. Vikings due to calf injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss the team’s game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings due to a calf injury that he sustained two weeks ago on the last play of their overtime victory over the New England Patriots.

Backup Cooper Rush, who reportedly took first-team reps all week in practice, is expected to start in place of Prescott.

The team’s franchise quarterback worked with the Cowboys director of rehabilitation Britt Brown during pregame warmups, and head coach Mike McCarthy was one of the staff members on hand-tuning into it.

Entering Sunday night’s showdown with the Vikings, the Cowboys lead the NFC East with a 5-1 record, and Prescott is a huge reason for the team’s early-season success.

Prescott has 1,813 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions through six games.