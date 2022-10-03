Cowboys' Cooper Rush joins exclusive club in latest win

Cooper Rush exceeded expectations for the Dallas Cowboys when he was named the starting quarterback in place of an injured Dak Prescott.

He has led the Cowboys to three straight wins, including Sunday against the Washington Commanders. He is not only helping the team pick up key victories at a critical moment early in the season, but he is playing efficiently enough for him to enter the NFL history books.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With the victory over Washington, the former Central Michigan standout became the first NFL quarterback to win each of his first four career starts and record a passer rating of 90 or higher in each of the victories.

Rush was 15-for-27 with 223 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He has not thrown an interception in any of the games he appeared in this season so far.

COWBOYS' DAK PRESCOTT STILL DEALING WITH SWELLING, NO TIMELINE TO START THROWING, MIKE MCCARTHY SAYS

"I guess I would say the defense and all the breaks you catch, it’s just kind of lucky," Rush said after the game. "QB win stats, they are what they are. It’s a team game, and it’s nice the defense having our back like that."

Rush made history last week after leading the Cowboys on a game-winning drive against the New York Giants. He is the only quarterback since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to lead game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime of his first three career starts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sunday’s win meant that Rush is the first Cowboys quarterback to win his first four career starts. Dallas improved to 3-1, and Washington fell to 1-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.