Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones says Micah Parsons trade is 'in our rearview mirror' after his Packers debut

Micah Parsons’ Green Bay Packers debut was a successful one, as he helped disrupt the Detroit Lions’ offense in the 27-13 win to open the season, securing his first sack in the process.

Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, the son of owner Jerry Jones, was asked during an appearance on Dallas sports talk radio station 103.5 The Fan about the Parsons trade, specifically Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer’s Sunday report. Glazer said the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys’ division rival they lost to in Week 1, had a stronger trade offer for Parsons.

Jones shot down any talk about Parsons, including what occurred at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

"That’s all in our rearview mirror," Jones said, via The Athletic. "All we’re worried about is our future. We’re worried about Kenny Clark and what the future holds for the Dallas Cowboys. What happened in the past is in the past. We need to win a football game."

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer did, however, acknowledge what Parsons did against the Lions.

"I saw him running around out there. Looked like he was having fun. That’s good," Schottenheimer said, per The Athletic.

Parsons was ecstatic after experiencing Lambeau Field as a member of the Packers, calling it a "one of one" experience that gave him "chills."

The NFL’s top offense last year was the Lions, though their offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, is now a rival as the head coach of the Chicago Bears. The Packers held a dynamic run-game duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to just 44 combined rushing yards, and though Gibbs had 10 receptions, he totaled only 31 yards.

While Parsons had just one tackle, his sack on quarterback Jared Goff after chasing him down outside the pocket showed his presence on the Packers’ defensive line, which freed things up as expected for players like Rashan Gary, who finished with seven tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys had trouble stopping the run, which was a point of emphasis by the Jones family during this post-Parsons trade news conference. The Eagles rushed for 158 yards as a team, with quarterback Jalen Hurts leading the way with 62 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. Saquon Barkley had 60 yards on 18 carries with a score as well.

As Jones said, the Cowboys are looking for their first win of the season, and they have a good opportunity to do so against the New York Giants on Sunday. The Giants struggled mightily against the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

