Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb makes NFL history with epic performance vs Giants

The Cowboys demolished the Giants, 49-17

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb etched his name in the NFL record books on Sunday night with his incredible performance against the New York Giants.

Lamb had 11 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. It was the third consecutive game Lamb had at least 10 catches and at least 150 yards receiving. The Cowboys noted that Lamb made history.

CeeDee Lamb gestures

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, left, gestures in front of New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes, #30, after making a catch for a first down in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The star wideout set an NFL record in the Super Bowl era with his third consecutive game of 10 catches and 150 yards. There have been eight other players in NFL history with a two-game streak, the team said. 

The streak started in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he had 12 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns. It continued on Nov. 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles when he had 11 catches for 191 yards.

CeeDee Lamb runs

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, #88, carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

"I'm the top receiver in this game," he told reporters at the postgame press conference, via the team’s website. "There's no question about it. If there is, I'll see you again next week."

Lamb credited Dak Prescott with his ability to get him the ball and the offensive line for giving the star quarterback some time. Dallas beat New York, 49-17.

CeeDee Lamb reaks free

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, #88, catches a pass and is hit by New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud, center, and safety Xavier McKinney, #29, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

"It's amazing, especially when you come out with the dub," he added. "Shoutout to the guys. O-line holding up, Dak feeding me, all of the receivers opening it up for me. It's a collective group. We're staying blessed, staying humble about it."

Lamb, who is in his fourth season, has 68 catches for 975 yards and four touchdowns in nine games for Dallas.

