Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb collides with NFL official in bizarre preseason moment

Lamb was sitting out of preseason action when he was struck

Ryan Gaydos
Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb sat out the team’s first preseason game of 2025 against the Los Angeles Rams and still, somehow, managed to find some action.

Lamb was on the sideline when he started to celebrate wide receiver Jonathan Mingo blowing past a few Rams defensive backs to get wide open on a play in the second quarter. However, Lamb turned his back and a sideline official ran into him.

CeeDee Lamb on the sidelines

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on the sidelines during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 9, 2025. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

Neither the official nor Lamb expected what happened. Both men were helped up and neither appeared injured. 

"It's sideline interference. CeeDee Lamb was standing in the restricted white border area, which is our area to officiate the game. The official on the play was focused solely on doing his job, and he ran into CeeDee Lamb, who was standing in that restricted area," referee Alex Moore told a pool reporter, via CBS Sports.

"That's what happened. And with that contact, it's an automatic foul."

CeeDee Lamb looks on

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb stands on the sidelines during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

PANTHERS' XAVIER LEGETTE, BROWNS' RAYSHAWN JENKINS EJECTED AFTER EXCHANGING BLOWS DURING PRESEASON MATCHUP

The Cowboys were penalized for Lamb’s action.

Los Angeles ended up winning the game, 31-21. Stetson Bennett IV had 188 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Blake Corum ran for two more touchdowns.

Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III had 143 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Will Grier was 2-of-3 passing and had a rushing touchdown.

Lamb may not see too much time, if at all, in preseason action. He’s the team’s No. 1 receiver.

AJ Green breaks up a pass

Los Angeles Rams cornerback A.J. Green breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

He was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in 2024. He had 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdown catches.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.