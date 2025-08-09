Panthers' Xavier Legette, Browns' Rayshawn Jenkins ejected after exchanging blows during preseason matchup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette started off his sophomore campaign with an ejection after he got into a physical brawl during the team’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Friday night.

Legette, the Panthers' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was ejected alongside Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins with just over six minutes remaining in the first quarter after exchanging blows on the field.

This brawl happened after Jenkins appeared to continue to block Legette long after the play ended.

Legette landed several punches while Jenkins managed to pull off his helmet during the altercation.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters after the game that Legette had been doing what he was supposed to during the play, but added that both players deserved a disqualification after getting physical.

"We ask our receivers to play with hands on – he was. He had his hands on the guy the whole time, through the echo of the whistle. The guy swung and chopped his arms down, and Xavier just kind of held on to his jersey.

"Then they started exchanging punches – you can’t do that. Neither side. Both guys got ejected, rightly so," he continued.

"We can’t have that as a part of our game. It’s a physical game … tempers are gonna get hot, but as soon as you throw a punch all of a sudden we’re at a disadvantage. So, we want to see better from X for sure."

Legette apologized to fans after the game in a post on X.

"​​Panthers nation I apologize It want happen again," his post read. "i appreCiate youu all."

The Panthers kick off their season on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 8.