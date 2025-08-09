Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Carolina Panthers

Panthers' Xavier Legette, Browns' Rayshawn Jenkins ejected after exchanging blows during preseason matchup

Legette and Jenkins tossed during the first quarter

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette started off his sophomore campaign with an ejection after he got into a physical brawl during the team’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Friday night. 

Legette, the Panthers' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was ejected alongside Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins with just over six minutes remaining in the first quarter after exchanging blows on the field. 

Rayshawn Jenkins and Xavier Legette fight

Cleveland Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins (28) and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) fight during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 8, 2025. (Scott Kinser/ The USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

This brawl happened after Jenkins appeared to continue to block Legette long after the play ended. 

Legette landed several punches while Jenkins managed to pull off his helmet during the altercation. 

Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters after the game that Legette had been doing what he was supposed to during the play, but added that both players deserved a disqualification after getting physical. 

"We ask our receivers to play with hands on – he was. He had his hands on the guy the whole time, through the echo of the whistle. The guy swung and chopped his arms down, and Xavier just kind of held on to his jersey.

Rayshawn Jenkins and Xavier Legette fight

Wide receiver Xavier Legette, #17 of the Carolina Panthers, and safety Rayshawn Jenkins, #28 of the Cleveland Browns, have an altercation in the first half during the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Bank of America Stadium on August 8, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

"Then they started exchanging punches – you can’t do that. Neither side. Both guys got ejected, rightly so," he continued. 

"We can’t have that as a part of our game. It’s a physical game … tempers are gonna get hot, but as soon as you throw a punch all of a sudden we’re at a disadvantage. So, we want to see better from X for sure."

Legette apologized to fans after the game in a post on X. 

Rayshawn Jenkins and Xavier Legette fight

Cleveland Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins (28) rips off Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) helmet in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Both players were ejected from the game on Aug. 8, 2025. (Bob Donnan/ Imagn Images)

"​​Panthers nation I apologize It want happen again," his post read. "i appreCiate youu all." 

The Panthers kick off their season on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 8.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.