Cowboys beat Vikings so bad CBS cuts broadcast to different game before final whistle

Coming off a wild win in Buffalo, the Minnesota Vikings had another tough game against the Dallas Cowboys, looking for their eighth straight win.

Instead, the Cowboys beat the Vikings so bad that CBS, which was broadcasting the game, switched coverage to the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers game with five minutes still to play in the third quarter.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense just couldn’t be stopped, leading to the 40-3 victory on the road. Prescott was incredibly efficient, going 22 for 25 for 276 yards with two touchdown passes.

And both of those passes were to Tony Pollard, who was fantastic both in the run and pass games for Dallas. He led the team with 109 receiving yards on just six catches, including a 66-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. His first touchdown went for 30 yards, too, while Pollard rushed for 80 yards.

Then, there was Ezekiel Elliott totaling 42 yards on 15 carries and two rushing scores to match his backfield brother in Pollard.

Add in kick Brett Maher’s four field goals, including a 60-yarder to end the first half, and you’ll see the Cowboys scored on every drive except two, while the Vikings struggled mightily to match their offensive firepower.

The Cowboys held Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to 102 yards on 12 of 23 through the air and sacked him seven times. Micah Parsons had his first of two sacks on the first Vikings drive of the game, resulting in a fumble that set up the Cowboys’ first three points of the game.

Dorance Armstrong also had two sacks, while Jayron Kearse, Dante Fowler Jr. and Demarcus Lawrence tallied one sack apiece.

The pass rush was helped by Dallas’ secondary, which kept dangerous wide receiver Justin Jefferson at bay with three catches for 33 yards. Tight end T.J. Hockenson was the leading receiver with 34 yards on five catches.

Other than Pollard and Elliott, Ceedee Lamb had 45 yards on five receptions, while Noah Brown had 42 yards on two catches. Michael Gallup also topped 40 yards, hauling in three receptions for 41.

Cooper Rush ended up finishing the game at quarterback for the Cowboys, going 4 of 5 for 31 yards on his pass attempts.

For the Vikings, Dalvin Cook rushed for 72 yards on 11 carries to lead their run attack.

The Cowboys will hope to keep that high-scoring mentality going against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, while the Vikings will be the nightcap on Thursday at home against the New England Patriots.