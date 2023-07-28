Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys' 5-foot-5 running back goes viral: 'Looks like a toddler broke loose'

Deuce Vaughn ran for over 1,500 yards last year

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
NFL training camps usually have underdog stories and surprises who turn heads.

The Dallas Cowboys have an undersized running back at camp who's getting noticed.

Deuce Vaughn was selected by America's Team during the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft, and he's making a name for himself.

Deuce Vaughn

Running back Deuce Vaughn of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields July 27, 2023, in Oxnard, Calif.  (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

However, it's not necessarily because of his skill.

Vaughn stands at just 5 feet, 5 inches and was the shortest player to ever participate in the NFL Combine.

The Kansas State alum was taking reps, and fans couldn't help but notice everyone else towered over him.

One Twitter user named Lynzie wrote that Vaughn "looks like a toddler is on the loose."

"Looks like he stole someone’s phone and doesn’t wanna give it back lmao," someone replied to Lynzie.

"holy s---. i thought this was a meme," another tweeted.

Deuce vaughn scores TD

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during the All State Sugar Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide Dec. 31, 2022, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.   (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Say what you want about his height, but he was no slouch with the Wildcats.

Last year, Vaughn ran 293 times for 1,558 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and scored 12 touchdowns.

He scored a touchdown in each of his final four games, including the Big 12 Championship against TCU and the Sugar Bowl against Alabama.

Deuce Vaughn at combine

Deuce Vaughn of Kansas State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium March 5, 2023, in Indianapolis.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tony Pollard is the lead back in Dallas after the Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott, so Vaughn will compete with Malik Davis for the backup role.