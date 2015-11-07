Corey Anderson dominates Fabio Maldonado at UFC Fight Night

Shortly after accepting a short-notice fight against Fabio Maldonado, Corey Anderson assured that he'd have the skills and conditioning to take the slugger out, even with just a couple weeks to prepare. On Saturday he proved himself right, and then some, with a dominant unanimous decision win over the Brazilian blood and guts warrior.

"I'm always ready to go," he said, post-fight.

"A lot of people doubted that you could be ready on two and a half week's notice against a guy with a full training camp."

No one will likely doubt Anderson again any time soon. He used great takedowns and aggressive striking on the feet and on the ground to control Maldonado.

A minute into the first round, the Rockton native took Maldonado down. The Brazilian crowd booed but the American did real damage with punches and elbows.

After Maldonado worked his way back to his feet, Anderson struck with confidence and surprising accuracy and volume. With 30 seconds left in the round, Anderson scored another takedown.

Maldonado came out punching with combos in the second round and initially did a better job of defending takedowns and keeping the fight on the feet. Eventually, Anderson scored yet another takedown.

After Maldonado got up again, Anderson scored with big knees. A minute and a half into the third round, Anderson scored another takedown.

Mid-way through the round, the two light heavyweights exchanged fire near the cage, with Anderson scoring bigger. Late in the round, Anderson scored his second takedown of the final round.

In the end, Anderson earned 30-27 scores from all three judges, giving him his second-straight win. Anderson's record improved to 8-1, overall, and Maldonado's dipped to 22-9.