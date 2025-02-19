Cooper Flagg’s popularity in men’s basketball could compare to Caitlin Clark’s in women’s, college coach says

Cooper Flagg recently admitted that he may actually stay at Duke, despite being the projected No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft.

Well, if he were to do that, he could put men's college basketball back on the map, one college coach believes.

The 2024 March Madness tournament was the first time the women outrated the men, largely in part to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes making another run to the women's NCAA title game.

Yet as far as the men's game goes, with NIL, transfers, and one-and-dones, it's easy to see why the men's game hasn't stuck with viewers.

But that could change if Flagg stayed in Durham, Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

"If he stayed in school, he would be the face of college basketball and elevate basketball to the levels Caitlin Clark did on the female side," Underwood said on OutKick's "Don't @ Me" with Dan Dakich. "I don’t know him as a young man, but everything I have heard has been what a great guy he is. I think he’s a super talent. I think he would be great for the NBA.

"I always hope with young kids that when they go, it’s the right mental space for them to go. Those are big boy locker rooms they’re walking into. I love his mojo, I love his swag. He just carries himself in a way that exudes confidence, he’s really talented. If he stayed in school and has that Larry Bird swag, like, ‘You’re good, I get it, I see why.’ And then he backs it up."

The 6-foot-9 forward has been dominating as part of the No. 3 team in the country, averaging 19.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest. He's started all of his 26 games played this season, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 36.6% from deep.

It's rare to see a top NBA selection go back to school, but Flagg surprised a lot of people last week with a stunning admission.

"S---, I want to come back next year," the freshman said.

"I still feel like a kid," he continued. "This is the only way I’ve ever known college. That’s how I see it. I really wouldn’t know how kids felt before, and if this feels different, if this feels more like being a professional. I mean, it’s the same thing for kids in high school, too, getting paid a lot of money. I don’t know. I feel pretty normal."

Flagg actually started the college season as a 17-year-old, turning 18 just four days before Christmas (he reclassified to graduate high school a year early). He was the highest-rated recruit for the class of 2024 and received a Division I offer from Bryant before even completing middle school.

