Conor McGregor on upcoming UFC 257 bout vs. Dustin Poirier: 'I’ll knock him out inside 60 seconds'

The UFC is back -- and Conor McGregor will be back with it.

UFC 257, the sport’s first pay-per-view event of 2021, will be highlighted by a lightweight matchup between McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Back in 2014, McGregor and Poirier battled it out at UFC 178 in a featherweight bout, and McGregor pulled out the victory by knocking out his opponent in less than two minutes.

With a rematch set for Saturday, McGregor -- the mixed martial arts outfit's best-known personality -- believes he’s going to take care of business at an even better rate this time around.

"I like Dustin," McGregor said in a clip from UFC 257 Countdown. "I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds."

Not only has McGregor been one of the best fighters in the history of the UFC, but he’s been pretty good at predicting his matches in the octagon as well.

McGregor correctly predicted a knockout over opponent Donald Cerrone in his last match. McGregor delivered the knockout blow in just 40 seconds.

The fight will take place on Fight Island, which came about in the summer of 2020 as COVID-19 shut down fights in the U.S. It is actually part of the man-made Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, an entertainment destination that is also home to Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Brothers World Abu Dahbi.