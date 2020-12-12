Conor McGregor-Jake Paul fight unlikely to happen any time soon, UFC's Dana White says

A fight between Conor McGregor and YouTube star Jake Paul could potentially be very lucrative for both combatants, but UFC president Dana White said that’s not happening.

Despite Paul’s “bold” move to call out the former UFC champion after knocking out a former NBA player who is not a classically trained fighter, White told TMZ Sports on Friday there’s “zero chance” of a fight happening any time soon.

“[Conor McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f—king YouTube videos,” White said.

“There will be a day when Conor McGregor could do these types of fights and make a bunch of money” but it won’t be taking place any time soon.

Paul, 23, told ESPN he had bigger fish in mind for his next fight.

“I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor,” Paul told ESPN earlier this month. “Financially, it already makes sense. Financially, I'm already one of the biggest prizefighters and there's only a couple more bosses to check off and to beat and to conquer.”

Paul called out McGregor, Dillon Danis and Floyd Mayweather after knocking out Robinson in only his second professional boxing match ever. He told ESPN that he hopes to convince White to let some of the top mixed martial artists in company take him on.

Paul has claimed he would "f--k Conor McGregor up."