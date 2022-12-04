Connecticut police officer wounded in ambush honored by WWE superstars

A Connecticut police officer was honored with a WWE belt and greeted by some of the pro wrestling company’s top superstars after an October shootout left two of his colleagues dead.

Bristol police officer Alex Iurato was one of three officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call that turned out to be an ambush. Suspect Nicholas Brutcher shot and killed two officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, according to FOX 61.

Amid the gunfire, Iurato pulled himself away and fired a shot at Brutcher and killed him. Iurato suffered a gunshot wound in the incident.

The WWE held an event in Hartford on Nov. 18 and the Bristol Police Department shared photos of Iurato posing with superstars Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman and Sonya Deville. Iurato was given a WWE championship belt as well.

"The WWE was in Hartford CT recently at the XL Center and presented Bristol Connecticut Police Department Officer Alec Iurato with a belt," police said on their Facebook page. "The WWE has been not only been a great support to our heroes LT. Dustin Demonte & SGT. Alex Hamzy's families, but also the Bristol Connecticut Police Department. Thank you for your Support!!! We appreciate YOU!"

Iurato, DeMonte and Hamzy had been honored at several sporting events over the last few weeks, according to FOX 61. The fallen offers were recently honored at a New England Patriots game and at an honorary hockey game at the XL Center.