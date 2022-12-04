Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut
Published

Connecticut police officer wounded in ambush honored by WWE superstars

Alex Iurato snapped photos with the WWE stars

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A Connecticut police officer was honored with a WWE belt and greeted by some of the pro wrestling company’s top superstars after an October shootout left two of his colleagues dead.

Bristol police officer Alex Iurato was one of three officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call that turned out to be an ambush. Suspect Nicholas Brutcher shot and killed two officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, according to FOX 61.

Slain Bristol police officers Dustin Demonte, left, and Alex Hamzy

Slain Bristol police officers Dustin Demonte, left, and Alex Hamzy (Connecticut State Police)

Amid the gunfire, Iurato pulled himself away and fired a shot at Brutcher and killed him. Iurato suffered a gunshot wound in the incident.

The WWE held an event in Hartford on Nov. 18 and the Bristol Police Department shared photos of Iurato posing with superstars Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman and Sonya Deville. Iurato was given a WWE championship belt as well.

Bristol police officer Alex Iurato holds a WWE belt while posing with Liv Morgan, left, Braun Strowman and Sonya Deville.

Bristol police officer Alex Iurato holds a WWE belt while posing with Liv Morgan, left, Braun Strowman and Sonya Deville. (Bristol Police Department)

"The WWE was in Hartford CT recently at the XL Center and presented Bristol Connecticut Police Department Officer Alec Iurato with a belt," police said on their Facebook page. "The WWE has been not only been a great support to our heroes LT. Dustin Demonte & SGT. Alex Hamzy's families, but also the Bristol Connecticut Police Department. Thank you for your Support!!! We appreciate YOU!"

Iurato, DeMonte and Hamzy had been honored at several sporting events over the last few weeks, according to FOX 61. The fallen offers were recently honored at a New England Patriots game and at an honorary hockey game at the XL Center.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

