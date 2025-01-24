Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sports

Connecticut lawmaker introduces bill that would legalize sports betting on flights to, from state

A dozen states still have not legalized sports betting

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A bill in Connecticut has been introduced that would allow sports gambling on flights that are set to depart or arrive in the state, despite other state's laws on betting.

State Rep. Christopher Rosario introduced the bill on Wednesday. Federal laws, however, could keep the bill from advancing, including the Gambling Devices Act of 1962, which prohibits the use of gambling devices on commercial flights.

However, with bets being able to be placed at the tap of a finger, attorney Daniel Wallach does not see that as much of a hurdle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

sportsbook

Some of the more than 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl LI between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Jan. 26, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"A cell phone is not a gambling device," Wallach told Front Office Sports. "A cell phone doesn’t determine winners or losers; it’s just a means of communication. No different than a pencil writing your name on a betting slip and handing it to an agent. [The act] doesn’t prohibit monetary gambling; it prohibits gambling devices."

The largest issue, perhaps, is the fact that there are a dozen states that have kept sports gambling illegal. Thirty-seven states have made it legal in some capacity within the last decade. The Federal Wire Act of 1961 states that interstate gambling is prohibited.

Delta Air Lines appears to be close to partnering with DraftKings, which has become a sports gambling powerhouse after starting off as a daily fantasy company.

Mobile sports betting in North Carolina

Connecticut is looking to make sports gambling legal on flights to and from the state. (Fox News)

DEREK JETER SAYS VOTERS SHOULD BE 'ACCOUNTABLE' AFTER ICHIRO FALLS 1 VOTE SHY OF UNANIMOUS HALL OF FAME NOD

Eilers & Krejcik, an independent research firm, conducted a new study showing sports betting would pay off for the state of Texas, where sports betting remains illegal.

The study, "Legal Online Sports Betting In Texas: Revenue Forecast And Economic Impact Analysis," estimates the market could generate over $360 million in direct tax revenue for the state, while adding over 8,000 jobs.

Circa Sports in Nevada

Guests watch Game Six of the World Series at the three-level Circa Sportsbook during the grand opening of Circa Resort & Casino on Oct. 27, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Circa Resort & Casino)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The report estimated Texas would benefit from over $2.6 billion annually in economic output, adding that non-gaming tax revenues generated from legal sports betting are expected to total $24.3 million per year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.