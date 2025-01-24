Connecticut lawmaker introduces bill that would legalize sports betting on flights to, from state

A bill in Connecticut has been introduced that would allow sports gambling on flights that are set to depart or arrive in the state, despite other state's laws on betting.

State Rep. Christopher Rosario introduced the bill on Wednesday. Federal laws, however, could keep the bill from advancing, including the Gambling Devices Act of 1962, which prohibits the use of gambling devices on commercial flights.

However, with bets being able to be placed at the tap of a finger, attorney Daniel Wallach does not see that as much of a hurdle.

"A cell phone is not a gambling device," Wallach told Front Office Sports. "A cell phone doesn’t determine winners or losers; it’s just a means of communication. No different than a pencil writing your name on a betting slip and handing it to an agent. [The act] doesn’t prohibit monetary gambling; it prohibits gambling devices."

The largest issue, perhaps, is the fact that there are a dozen states that have kept sports gambling illegal. Thirty-seven states have made it legal in some capacity within the last decade. The Federal Wire Act of 1961 states that interstate gambling is prohibited.

Delta Air Lines appears to be close to partnering with DraftKings, which has become a sports gambling powerhouse after starting off as a daily fantasy company.

Eilers & Krejcik, an independent research firm, conducted a new study showing sports betting would pay off for the state of Texas, where sports betting remains illegal.

The study, "Legal Online Sports Betting In Texas: Revenue Forecast And Economic Impact Analysis," estimates the market could generate over $360 million in direct tax revenue for the state, while adding over 8,000 jobs.

The report estimated Texas would benefit from over $2.6 billion annually in economic output, adding that non-gaming tax revenues generated from legal sports betting are expected to total $24.3 million per year.

