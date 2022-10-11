Commanders' Ron Rivera admits fault after quarterback remark: 'I had a mea culpa moment'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera seemingly apologized Tuesday after admitting to being a "distraction" for the team after his controversial remarks surrounding the team’s struggles and Carson Wentz.

Rivera was questioned Monday about the success of other teams in the NFC East and why he felt they were "farther ahead" than the Commanders.

"Quarterback," Rivera answered shortly.

When pressed further, specifically about the Dallas Cowboys who have won four straight with backup quarterback Cooper Rush, Rivera defended his response saying that Rush has been in that system for some time.

"The truth is that this is a quarterback driven league and if you look at the teams that have been able to sustain success — they’ve been able to build it around a specific quarterback."

During an appearance on the "The Don Geronimo Show" Tuesday, Rivera further explained what he meant after his comments were taken as a slight against Wentz, who has struggled in his first season in Washington.

"My whole point being is that when you have a quarterback that’s been around and been in your building for a specific period of time, the players know the guy. They develop this cohesiveness and this bond. We have a quarterback, he’s been here for his first season [in Washington], and if he continues to work and develop with our guys and assimilate to what we do — I think we will get progressively better," he said.

Rivera said he met with Wentz and the team after the comments were made, saying he had a "mea culpa moment."

"I was fortunate enough that our media relations director contacted [Wentz] and let him know. And I actually talked to Carson this morning. In fact, I talked to the whole team just so everybody understood that I had a mea culpa moment and that I should know better."

He continued: "I created a little bit of a distraction and that’s one thing we try not to do and it’s one thing that I’m very aware of. Again, it’s one of those things that when you misstep, people can’t wait to dive onto it and jump onto it and hold onto it without an opportunity to explain yourself. So, hey, that’s on me. I should know better."

Wentz spoke to reporters Tuesday and said he appreciated Rivera addressing the situation with the team, but he was not "concerned" about what was said.

"Coach addressed it, handled it. Nothing for me that I'm overly concerned about. Coach is a very straightforward, up front guy. He addressed it in a team meeting, which I thought was really cool and what he meant by all of it. I feel very confident," he said.

Through Week 5, Washington has just 98 rushing plays by a running back or receiver compared to 220 passing attempts by Wentz, who has also been sacked 20 times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.