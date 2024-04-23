Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

Commanders release Shaka Toney days after return from gambling suspension

The NFL reinstated 5 players last week

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
The Washington Commanders released defensive end Shaka Toney on Monday, just days after the NFL reinstated him and four other players who were suspended last season for violating the league’s gambling policy.

The Commanders announced the move on X Monday. 

Shaka Toney stands during the national anthem

Shaka Toney, #58 of the Washington Commanders, stands during the national anthem against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Houston. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Toney, 26, played just two seasons with the Commanders before getting an indefinite suspension from the NFL last April.  

His suspension came amid a series of gambling violations throughout the league last offseason. Five players, including Toney, were reinstated just last week. 

Outside linebacker Rashod Berry, wide receiver Quintez Cephus, safety CJ Moore and defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor, all free agents, are now eligible to sign with teams. The Detroit Lions released Cephus and Moore shortly after their suspensions were announced, as did the Indianapolis Colts with Berry.

Shaka Toney hits Dak Prescott

Shaka Toney, #58 of the Washington Football Team, hits Dak Prescott, #4 of the Dallas Cowboys, in the facemask during an NFL game at FedEx Field on Dec. 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

A 2021 seventh-round pick out of Penn State, Toney registered 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits. 

Last year's gambling suspensions were not the NFL's first.

Shaka Toney battles with Cowboys player

Washington Football Team defensive end Shaka Toney, #58, battles with Lael Collins, #71 of the Dallas Cowboys, during an NFL game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Calvin Ridley missed the entire 2022 season after it was discovered he bet during a five-day period on NFL games in November 2021, when he was away from the team and on the non-football illness list. He played last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed a four-year deal with the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

