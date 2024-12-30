Commanders' Jeremy Reaves proposes to longtime girlfriend after win: 'That's my best friend'

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves was on top of the world on Sunday night.

Reaves had two tackles in the team’s 30-24 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons to solidify the team’s first playoff appearance since 2020. Then, he popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Mikaela Worley. She said, "Yes."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I hate losing, so there’s no way I could have done that in the right spirit after a loss," Reaves said after the game. "That thing was burning a hole in my pocket."

The one-time All-Pro safety said he was planning on doing it last week but decided to do it after the game instead. He gave Worley’s family the heads-up before proposing.

"If we win this game, it’s destiny," Reaves said. "She’s earned it. I can’t say enough about her. When I was at my lowest last year, she was there to pick me up every day. She showed up. That’s my best friend. Been my best friend since high school."

PAT MCAFEE TORCHES COLTS FOLLOWING BAD LOSS TO GIANTS, ELIMINATION FROM PLAYOFF HUNT

Reaves joined Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He played in two games his in first season before working his way up the depth chart and eventually becoming an impact player. He earned his Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections in 2022, thanks to his special teams prowess.

The 2023 season ended early for Reaves as he had surgery to repair a partially torn ACL. Washington managed to keep him on the roster, and he’s appeared in every game this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Worley is a former Louisiana-Monroe women’s volleyball player. The Florida native finished her collegiate career in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.