Washington Commanders

Commanders' Christian Holmes collapses to turf in scary scene vs 49ers

Holmes a 7th-round draft pick by Commanders in 2022

Scott Thompson
Published
A scary moment came during the Washington Commanders-San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday as Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes suddenly collapsed to the turf after a play. 

After an offensive play from the 49ers in the red zone, Holmes was conversing with former Commander Trent Williams, who is the left tackle for San Fran. 

But once that conversation was over, Holmes fell down to the ground and trainers immediately ran his way. 

Christian Holmes lays on field

Christian Holmes of the Washington Commanders lies on the ground after an apparent injury during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 31, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Holmes was moving, taking his mouthpiece out when he was lying on his back in the end zone. Trainers quickly came to tend to him, who was eventually seen sitting up on a cart with a bunch of Washington staff around him. 

While it wasn’t divulged what happened to Holmes, he looked almost confused on the cart as he was being treated.

Luckily, nothing more serious came out of that situation, but the initial look wasn’t good for the Commanders.

Holmes was a seventh-round pick by the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he played in all 17 games last season with two starts. He recorded 12 tackles and two fumble recoveries. 

Christian Holmes walks on field

Christian Holmes of the Washington Commanders is shown at Lumen Field in Seattle on Nov. 12, 2023. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

This season, Holmes has 12 games under his belt and five combined tackles while mostly playing on special teams heading into this contest. He hadn’t had a defensive snap until this game.

The Commanders suffered their 12th loss of the season while the 49ers picked up their 12th win and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs after the Philadelphia Eagles shockingly fell at home to the Arizona Cardinals.

Christian Holmes looks on field

Christian Holmes of the Washington Commanders (Perry Knotts/Getty Images/File)

Holmes finished the game with two tackles.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.