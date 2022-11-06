Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders
Published

Commanders' asking price, timeline for potential sale set: reports

The Broncos were recently sold for just over $4.5 billion

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Washington Commanders team owner Dan Snyder announced ahead of the team’s Week 9 matchup that he hired Bank of America "to consider potential transactions" for the organization.

Later, multiple reports indicated that billionaire Jeff Bezos, rap mogul Jay-Z and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant could be among those interested in buying the team from Snyder. On Sunday, FOX’s Jay Glazer and the NFL Network indicated just how much the team could sell for.

Team co-owner Dan Snyder speaks during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Commanders at FedExField on Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Maryland.

Team co-owner Dan Snyder speaks during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Commanders at FedExField on Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Glazer said the deal would be to sell the entire stake, not just a percentage.

"It’s to sell the entire team," Glazer said. "What I’m being told is, the asking price is gonna go for about $7 billion. The other interesting part is the timeline. This is not going to be a long, drawn-out process. I’m told the hope is to have this done within the next six months and actually have it finalized by the NFL owners meeting next March."

According to Forbes, the Commanders are valued at $5.6 billion.

Washington Commanders owners Tanya Snyder and Dan Snyder on the field before the Dallas Cowboys game on Oct. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Commanders owners Tanya Snyder and Dan Snyder on the field before the Dallas Cowboys game on Oct. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Walmart CEO Rob Walton led a group to purchase the Denver Broncos earlier this year for $4.65 billion.

If Bezos became an owner, his estimated net worth near $113 billion would jump Walton and he would claim the title of the league's wealthiest owner.

Jeff Bezos looks on from the sidelines before the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jeff Bezos looks on from the sidelines before the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Bezos' company Amazon has a long-term deal with the NFL for the exclusive streaming rights of "Thursday Night Football."

