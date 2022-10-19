Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington Commanders
Published

Commanders' 50-50 raffle check bounced when fan tried to cash it

The Commanders continue to stay in bad spotlight

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Washington Commanders awarded a season ticket holder $14,822 for winning the 50-50 raffle during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 12 this season. 

The only problem is the check from the franchise bounced. 

The fan, named Drew, told a Washington radio station "The Team 980-AM" that when he went to deposit the check into his account from "Washington Football Team Charitable Foundation," the check never cleared. He sent the station pictures of the check as proof. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, on the field before their teams play in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2022.

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, on the field before their teams play in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Instead, it messed up his account having to deal with the bad check. 

The Commanders told the Washington Post that the team has since direct deposited the money into his account. 

"We’ve reached out to the fan and sent an electronic payment directly to his account," a Commanders spokesperson said. "It was a bank error, and we have reached out to the bank to determine what happened, and to ensure it doesn’t happen again."

COMMANDERS' DAN SNYDER RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS OF SPYING ON NFL OWNERS: ‘IT’S PATENTLY FALSE'

That was the Commanders’ season opener, a game they won 28-22, and they’ve had two other home games at FedExField since and have one upcoming against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. If other 50-50 raffles are to take place, the team will certainly want to make sure those checks are good.

Of course, financial transactions see hiccups at times, but the Commanders and team owner Dan Snyder have not been in the best light recently, so this is just another bad look for the organization. 

Commanders owners Tanya Snyder and Dan Snyder on the field before the Dallas Cowboys defeat Washington on Oct. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Commanders owners Tanya Snyder and Dan Snyder on the field before the Dallas Cowboys defeat Washington on Oct. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Snyder emailed the other 31 owners responding to allegations from an ESPN report that he had private investigators try to dig up "dirt" on them as well as claims that the owners, the league office and commissioner Roger Goodell "can’t f--- with me."

The report also stated that Snyder has enough information to "blow up" several other NFL owners. 

COLTS OWNER JIM IRSAY SEES ‘MERIT’ TO REMOVE DAN SNYDER AS COMMANDERS OWNER

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday at the NFL fall meetings that there is "merit" to seriously consider voting Snyder out as Commanders owner, forcing him to sell the team. At last week’s Thursday night game, there were even fans wearing paper bags that said "Sell The Team" across them. 

Irsay also had a bit of a cryptic tweet on Wednesday quoting a John Mellencamp song. 

"…You gotta stand, for something…or you’re gonna fall…for anything…," he tweeted. 

It’s unknown if that tweet was in reference to his public comments about Snyder, the first of its kind from the other NFL owners. 

Dan Snyder speaks during the announcement of his team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Maryland.

Dan Snyder speaks during the announcement of his team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Snyder, who has an estimated net worth of $5.6 billion, was fined $10 million following a lengthy investigation into the Commanders after claims of a toxic workplace. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.