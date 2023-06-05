Colts player being investigated for 'pervasive' NFL betting, including wagers on own team: report

An unnamed Indianapolis Colts player is being investigated by the NFL for potential violations of the league’s gambling policy, according to multiple reports.

A report by SportsHandle.com cited an investigation into a Colts player who had "pervasive" betting, which included bets placed on his own team.

ESPN had the Colts acknowledge the investigation, saying in a statement, "We are aware of the NFL’s investigation and will have no further comment at this time."

The NFL declined to comment on the situation when asked by Fox News Digital.

Gambling in the NFL has been a hot topic this offseason, considering the Detroit Lions had four players suspended due to gambling violations.

Receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were suspended indefinitely for betting on games, and fellow receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were each hit with a six-game suspension for next season.

There was also Washington Commanders safety Shaka Toney who was suspended indefinitely for violating the policy.

Detroit kept only Williams on its roster after the league’s discipline breakdown, as Cephus, Moore and Berryhill were all released by the organization. Williams was the team’s first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last season, Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl receiver Calvin Ridley was hit with a year-long suspension after an investigation found he was betting on NFL games while away from the team due to mental health reasons. That came over a five-game stretch.

The Falcons later traded Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he will return to the field this season following his reinstatement in March.

Sports betting has been widely accepted throughout professional sports, and especially in the NFL with sponsorship deals with sportsbooks and other entities that entice fans to place bets on game days.

However, every league has gambling policies to which players must adhere.

The league’s policy states that players within the NFL cannot bet on any games, no matter if it's their own team or another matchup.

NFL players are allowed to bet on other sports, however, no bets can be made inside NFL team facilities.