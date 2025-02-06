Colts' Jonathan Taylor confident in Anthony Richardson after subpar 1st full season

Anthony Richardson's rookie year was cut short after just four games due to an injury, so the 2024 campaign marked his first full season.

Safe to say, it didn't go as many Indianapolis Colts fans had hoped.

Richardson suffered yet another injury in just the fourth game of the season, and early on, he struggled. In that span, he completed just over half of his passes, threw six interceptions, and fumbled the ball three times (thankfully, all were recovered).

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

He returned in Week 7, but it got even worse. In Weeks 7 and 8, he went 20-for-56 through the air and lost two fumbles. So, the Colts went with Joe Flacco for a brief period.

His final five games were much of the same - less than half his pass attempts were caught, and he couldn't hold onto the ball. For one thing, he did rush for 358 yards in that span. But, he missed the final two games with yet another injury.

Add it all up, and Richardson's first full season ended up with completing 47.7% of his passes while throwing just eight touchdowns against 12 turnovers in 11 games. He did run for 499 yards and six touchdowns, but he put the ball on the ground nine times.

However, his star running back in Jonathan Taylor is pleading for everyone to give him some time.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

"People don’t realize quarterbacks coming out now are like 24 – he’s only 22. So, he hasn’t played like much ball yet, only 15 games in the NFL," Taylor said to Fox News Digital in a recent interview (Richardson turns 23 in May).

Taylor is in New Orleans for Super Bowl week, perhaps a place he'd rather be to contend for the Lombardi Trophy. But during his trip, he's getting out to Dairy Queen for his typical pregame meal.

"I’m going there right after this. I’m getting some of that sauced and tossed honey barbecue chicken strip basket," Taylor said.

Oh, and he won't forget about his "go-to" Oreo Blizzard either.

In speaking about his quarterback, though, Taylor also pointed to what people don't see.

"He’s on the field getting extra reps. He’s really in the playbook all day, every day so he has that work ethic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Richardson was the fourth overall pick in 2023, behind Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Will Anderson Jr.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.