Colorado Rockies: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The Colorado Rockies will look to have a turnaround season with only 60 games to try and get to the playoffs and make a run to their second World Series appearance in franchise history.

The team didn’t make any splashy moves in the offseason rather going with the same corps that has worked for the last few years, which includes: Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story, and David Dahl.

The Rockies will be without Ian Desmond, who said he was skipping the restart due to coronavirus fears. Desmond is among the handful of players who have already opted out of the 2020 season.

Colorado might not be the favorite to win the World Series, let alone the division, but anything could really happen in a 60-game sprint to the finish.

The Rockies were 31-29 through 60 games last season.

2019 finish: 4th NL West

2019 record: 71-91

Manager: Bud Black

Projected Starters

C: Tony Wolters

1B: Daniel Murphy

2B: Ryan McMahon

3B: Nolan Arenado

SS: Trevor Story

OF: Sam Hilliard

OF: David Dahl

OF: Charlie Blackmon

DH: Matt Kemp

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: German Marquez

SP: Jon Gray

SP: Kyle Freeland

SP: Antonio Senzatela

SP: Jeff Hoffman

CL: Scott Oberg

