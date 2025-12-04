Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NCAA

College lacrosse coach Liam Gleason dead at 41 after suffering head injury in fall at home

Gleason led Siena to its best season in years in 2025

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Siena Saints men’s lacrosse coach Liam Gleason died after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a fall at his home, the school announced on Wednesday. He was 41.

With Gleason at the helm, Siena went to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) championship and earned a berth into the NCAA Tournament during the 2025 season.

Liam Gleason looks on

Siena men's lacrosse coach Liam Gleason has died at 41. (Carlisle Stockton/Stockton Photo)

"A sudden, senseless loss carries a kind of pain that defies understanding," Siena University president Chuck Seifert said in a statement. "It’s hard to imagine anyone more universally loved and admired than Liam. Our community was blessed by Coach Gleason’s life."

Gleason’s family started a GoFundMe to help "ease the burden" on his wife and three children as they navigated the tragedy.

Liam Gleason with his team

Siena men's lacrosse coach Liam Gleason coaching his team. (Carlisle Stockton/Stockton Photo)

"The Gleason family has suffered the most unimaginable tragedy with Liam suffering a traumatic brain injury," the GoFundMe read. "Anyone who knows him knows what a light he is in this world. Liam is the best father, husband, brother, son, brother-in-law, uncle, coach, and friend. His heart is as big as his 6’5 frame, and the love he gives to those around him is immeasurable.

"Liam’s wife, Jaclyn, and their three beautiful children — Kennedy, Penn, and Tate — who now face a long road of emotional and financial challenges in the weeks, months, and years ahead."

Gleason coached at Siena for the last seven seasons and was named the conference Coach of the Year in the MAAC and the Eastern College Athletic Conference this past season. Siena was 11-5 overall and earned its first national ranking in 14 years.

The New York native played college lacrosse at the University of Albany.

Liam Gleason with his coaching staff

Siena men's lacrosse coach Liam Gleason hugs a staffer. (Carlisle Stockton/Stockton Photo)

Officials said his funeral will be Saturday on Siena’s campus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

