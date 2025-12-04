College lacrosse coach Liam Gleason dead at 41 after suffering head injury in fall at home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Siena Saints men’s lacrosse coach Liam Gleason died after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a fall at his home, the school announced on Wednesday. He was 41.

With Gleason at the helm, Siena went to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) championship and earned a berth into the NCAA Tournament during the 2025 season.

"A sudden, senseless loss carries a kind of pain that defies understanding," Siena University president Chuck Seifert said in a statement. "It’s hard to imagine anyone more universally loved and admired than Liam. Our community was blessed by Coach Gleason’s life."

Gleason’s family started a GoFundMe to help "ease the burden" on his wife and three children as they navigated the tragedy.

"The Gleason family has suffered the most unimaginable tragedy with Liam suffering a traumatic brain injury," the GoFundMe read. "Anyone who knows him knows what a light he is in this world. Liam is the best father, husband, brother, son, brother-in-law, uncle, coach, and friend. His heart is as big as his 6’5 frame, and the love he gives to those around him is immeasurable.

"Liam’s wife, Jaclyn, and their three beautiful children — Kennedy, Penn, and Tate — who now face a long road of emotional and financial challenges in the weeks, months, and years ahead."

Gleason coached at Siena for the last seven seasons and was named the conference Coach of the Year in the MAAC and the Eastern College Athletic Conference this past season. Siena was 11-5 overall and earned its first national ranking in 14 years.

The New York native played college lacrosse at the University of Albany.

Officials said his funeral will be Saturday on Siena’s campus.

