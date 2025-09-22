Expand / Collapse search
UCF Knights

College football assistant coach Shawn Clark dead at 50

Clark was 3-1 in bowl games as Appalachian State's head coach

Ryan Gaydos
UCF Knights offensive line coach Shawn Clark has died nearly two weeks after being hospitalized due to a medical emergency, the school announced on Monday. He was 50.

Clark suffered the health issue on Sept. 9 and had been away from the team. He was said to be stable in the hospital last week. The team didn’t disclose his official condition at the time.

Shawn Clark in 2019

Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark watches players warm up before taking on UAB in the New Orleans Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, on Dec. 21, 2019.  (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

"Shawn was so much more than a coach," UCF head coach Scott Frost said in a statement. "He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff. The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn’s character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved."

Clark joined the Knights’ program after he spent five years as the head coach of the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Shawn Clark vs East Carolina

Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark reacts to a call in the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024. (James Guillory/Imagn Images)

He was the head coach at Appalachian State, his alma mater, from 2019 to 2024. He was 40-24 overall and 3-1 in bowl games with wins at the New Orleans Bowl, Myrtle Beach Bowl and Cure Bowl.

"We are profoundly saddened by the passing of App State alumnus, football All-American and former head coach Shawn Clark. We extend our deepest sympathy to Shawn’s family and everyone who knew and loved him," the school said in a post on X.

Shawn Clark on the field

Head Coach Shawn Clark speaks to Asheville Citizen-Times sports reporter Evan Gerike after the AppState Mountaineers' football practice at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Jasper Colt / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

He started his coaching career in 2001 as a graduate assistant for the Louisville Cardinals. He was an offensive line coach with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Purdue Boilermakers and Kent State Golden Flashes. He was the Mountaineers’ offensive line coach in 2016 and later the offensive coordinator before taking over as head coach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

