College football assistant coach Shawn Clark dead at 50

UCF Knights offensive line coach Shawn Clark has died nearly two weeks after being hospitalized due to a medical emergency, the school announced on Monday. He was 50.

Clark suffered the health issue on Sept. 9 and had been away from the team. He was said to be stable in the hospital last week. The team didn’t disclose his official condition at the time.

"Shawn was so much more than a coach," UCF head coach Scott Frost said in a statement. "He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff. The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn’s character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved."

Clark joined the Knights’ program after he spent five years as the head coach of the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

He was the head coach at Appalachian State, his alma mater, from 2019 to 2024. He was 40-24 overall and 3-1 in bowl games with wins at the New Orleans Bowl, Myrtle Beach Bowl and Cure Bowl.

"We are profoundly saddened by the passing of App State alumnus, football All-American and former head coach Shawn Clark. We extend our deepest sympathy to Shawn’s family and everyone who knew and loved him," the school said in a post on X.

He started his coaching career in 2001 as a graduate assistant for the Louisville Cardinals. He was an offensive line coach with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, Purdue Boilermakers and Kent State Golden Flashes. He was the Mountaineers’ offensive line coach in 2016 and later the offensive coordinator before taking over as head coach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.