College Football Playoff Rankings: Washington breaks into Top 4 as Georgia retains No. 1 spot

While the Georgia Bulldogs retained their spot atop the College Football Playoff rankings, the Washington Huskies have leaped into the top four.

The selection committee saw the Huskies defeat its third straight ranked opponent this past week, as Washington took down then-No. 12 Oregon State, 22-20, to remain undefeated on the season.

That came after defeating then-No. 18 Utah and then-No. 20 USC, as Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies continue to prove themselves in 2023.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On the outside looking in now is the Florida State Seminoles, who fell to No. 5. They also lost their quarterback Jordan Travis to a gruesome leg injury that ended his stellar 2023 campaign.

FROM OUTKICK: FLORIDA STATE MIGHT’VE LOST JORDAN TRAVIS, BUT THE SEMINOLES STILL HAVE A LEGITIMATE SHOT AT WINNING A CFP TITLE BEHIND TATE RODEMAKER

It will be interesting to see how the committee views the Seminoles with Travis done for the season, especially if they remain undefeated heading into bowl season. It will be Tate Rodemaker taking over for Travis at quarterback against Florida this weekend.

Ohio State and Michigan stay at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively, but their rivalry matchup this Saturday certainly has CFP consequences. Both undefeated, one of these teams will suffer a loss and won't be able to play for the Big Ten Championship.

So, if Florida State remains undefeated and wins the ACC, would they jump back into the top four, while the loser of the Buckeyes-Wolverines matchup falls out?

Lots of implications make up a tremendous college football slate this upcoming weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Looking at other longshots, Oregon remains at No. 6, followed by No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Missouri and No. 10 Louisville.