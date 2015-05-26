College Football Championship Game Capsule

Arlington, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - A chant of "Zeke" reverberated around AT&T Stadium before Ezekiel Elliott powered into the end zone for his fourth and final touchdown. The Ohio State Buckeyes are back on top. They can thank the inaugural College Football Playoff for that. Elliott ran for 246 yards, totaling over 200 for a third straight game, and Ohio State won its first national championship since 2002 with a 42-20 victory over Oregon in the CFP National Championship Game on Monday night. The Buckeyes snuck into the final four of the CFP committee's final rankings on Dec. 7 after not being included in any of their previous unveilings. Their vaulting into the No. 4 spot came a day after Elliott gained 220 yards and two scores in Ohio State's 59-0 shutout win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game. The Buckeyes then went out and silenced their critics in the Sugar Bowl when Elliott ran for 230 yards and two more touchdowns in their 42-35 win over top-seeded Alabama. Elliott put the final stamp on the stunning title run Monday night. After the Ducks pulled within a point in the third quarter, Elliott ran for a trio of scores to lift Ohio State to its sixth national championship. The emergence of the sophomore Elliott took the pressure off Cardale Jones, who was making his third career start. Jones, of course, took over at quarterback following the injuries to Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett. Jones was 16-of-23 for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added 38 yards rushing and a score for Ohio State, which won despite turning the ball over four times. Heisman trophy winner Marcus Mariota was 24-of-37 for 333 yards and two touchdowns to go with a pick for the No. 2 Ducks, who routed Florida State 59-20 in the Rose Bowl to reach the title game. Mariota also carried the ball 10 times for 39 yards, Byron Marshall caught eight passes for 169 yards and a score and Thomas Tyner ran for 62 yards on 12 totes in defeat.