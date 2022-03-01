Ex-college basketball player Maurice Creek finally out of Ukraine after getting caught up in invasion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maurice Creek, a former college basketball player who was playing professionally in Ukraine, said Monday he was finally out of the country days after Russia began its invasion.

Creek has been playing for MBC Mykolaiv in the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague and appeared in five games for the team this season.

He said on Twitter he was able to cross the border after a 12-hour journey.

"TOOK ME 12 HOURS BUT FINALLY OUT OF UKRAINE… NEXT STOP BACK TO ROMANIA," he wrote.

Creek appeared on Fox News channel last week and talked about the harrowing ordeal.

"I've been hearing the bombs at night, the shooting at night, and it's just terrifying for me to hear that," he shared with "Fox News Live" host Mike Emanuel in the early hours Sunday morning.

When asked why evacuating the country before the invasion occurred was so difficult, Creek said his team did not want him to leave because they thought the invasion would never happen.

"Even though I thought that it would happen, they didn't think it would, so they were basically holding me here, trying to see if it would happen, and I was trying to get out, but it never came to terms," he said. "By the time it did come to terms, I was already stuck here."

Creek played three seasons at Indiana before transferring to George Washington. He played college basketball from 2009 to 2014. He averaged 9.8 points during his collegiate career.

Since leaving college basketball, he has played professionally overseas for several teams.

Fox News’ Taylor Penley contributed to this report.