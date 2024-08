Frank Selvy, a college basketball legend who once scored 100 points in a single game, died on Tuesday, his family said through Furman University. Selvy was 91.

Selvy was one of the most recognizable players to come out of Furman. He was a first-team All-American in 1954 and a two-time Southern Conference Player of the Year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He scored 100 points against Newberry College in February 1954 and remains the only NCAA Division I player to accomplish the feat. He averaged 32.5 points per game for the Paladins from 1951 to 1954 and entered the NBA Draft following his senior year.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Frank Selvy, Furman's all-time greatest athlete, a consensus All-American, NBA all-star, distinguished member of the College Basketball Hall of Fame, and one of the greatest scorers in the history of college basketball," Furman’s Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Donnelly said in a statement.

"More than his accomplishments on the court, Frank's devotion to his family was his greatest achievement. Our thoughts and prayers are with Barbara and the entire Selvy family. We will miss Frank dearly but will remember him forever — a true Paladin legend."

MIKE CUBBAGE, FORMER MLB INFIELDER AND MANAGER, DEAD AT 74

The Baltimore Bullets selected Selvy with the No. 1 pick of the 1954 Draft but was moved to the Milwaukee Hawks after the team folded in the middle of the year

He served in the U.S. Army during the 1956-57 season and later played for the Lakers, New York Knicks and Syracuse Chiefs. He was in the NBA from 1954 to 1964 and was a two-time All-Star. He averaged 10.8 points per game in 565 games.

Selvy was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara; two children, Valerie S. Miros and Mike Selvy; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.