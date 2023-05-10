Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Coach K comes out of retirement for unlikely NBA position

Coach K brings valued experience to league operations of the NBA.

Associated Press
Mike Krzyzewski is coming out of retirement and heading to the NBA — as an adviser, not a coach.

The league said Wednesday that Krzyzewski, the Hall of Famer and all-time men's college Division I coaching wins leader, is its new special adviser to basketball operations. He will be present next week at the league's general managers meeting in Chicago, coinciding with the draft lottery and combine there.

Mike Krzyzewski attends a Duke game with his wife

Mike Krzyzewski, former head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, and his wife Mickie watch during the first half of their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 14, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina.  (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

"We are honored to have Coach K join the NBA family and share his vast experience and expertise with the league and our teams," said Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president of league operations. "As a preeminent coach and renowned leader who cares deeply about the game of basketball, he is uniquely suited to drive discussions and offer insights about the present and future of the NBA."

Mike Krzyzewski attends a game at Duke

Former Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie Krzyzewski, attend the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 14, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina.  (Lance King)

The former Duke coach "will provide counsel to the league office, NBA team executives and other leaders across the league on a host of issues related to the game," the league said.

Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season with five national championships — along with a slew of records including 1,202 wins at the men’s Division I level, 13 Final Four appearances, 36 NCAA Tournament trips and 101 NCAA Tournament game wins.

Duke Coach c

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils walks toward the locker room following their loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Lance King)

"This is a tremendous opportunity to deepen my connection to the NBA and participate in conversations about further strengthening the league and the game," Krzyzewski said. "Even in my retirement from coaching, my passion for the sport has never been higher. This role will enable me to stay engaged with basketball at the highest level."

Duke Krzyzewski

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, middle, and assistant coaches react during the first half of a college basketball game between Duke and Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

e NBA as a coach multiple times during his Duke career. He worked with NBA players through his long stint as coach of USA Basketball's senior men's team — going 88-1 in that role with three Olympic gold medals, two Basketball World Cup gold medals and one gold in the FIBA AmeriCup.