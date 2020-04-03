Clippers' Paul George offers message of hope during coronavirus pandemic: 'It's going to take a group effort'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George offered a message of hope Thursday as California and the rest of the nation battle through the coronavirus pandemic.

George told fans and his followers on Instagram to be smart during the trying time and gave some insight on what his teammates and his coaches have been preaching while the NBA season remains in limbo.

“Clipper Nation, what’s good? Just wanted to share some light, keep everybody positive, and their mood right. I know this is a hard time we’re going through right now, but we will get through it. As we’ve been preaching and saying around our team, amongst coach, we want to win the wait. When this thing gets back going, we want to be the team that’s in the best shape and ready to go,” George said.

“It’s going to take a group effort. Everybody do their part. Stay inside. Stay safe. Use this time to be with family. I know it’s tough for us, as much as we’re on the road. I’m valuing these opportunities right now. It’s a tough situation with the world being in the state it’s in, but I’m using that as a positive. To be around my girl, my kids, and just being around my family.

“Let’s be smart. Let’s stay together. We’re gonna get through it. Stay strong.”

George joined the Clippers prior to the start of the 2019-20 season in a shocking trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder. He joined with Kawhi Leonard to make the Clippers one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Before the season was suspended, the Clippers were second in the West with a 44-20 record.