Clippers' Patrick Beverley has tense exchange with union director Michele Roberts: report

The NBA players’ meeting about whether to resume the playoffs amid a protest against police brutality stemming from the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin reportedly included a tense moment between Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley and union executive director Michele Roberts.

Beverley appeared to get upset over Roberts discussing the potential financial impact of canceling the playoffs in the name of social justice, Yahoo Sports reported Friday.

TITANS' RYAN TANNEHILL: US 'WAS FOUNDED UPON RACIST IDEAS'

The veteran reportedly got heated with the conversation. Roberts asked whether she could continue with making her point, and Beverley, according to Yahoo Sports, replied, “No, I pay your salary.”

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul and Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem reportedly had to intervene in the conversation between the two and tell Beverley that the disrespect of the union leader would not be tolerated during the meeting.

BRIAN URLACHER SLAMMED OVER POSTS APPARENTLY DISMISSING NBA PROTEST, ADVOCATING TO 'FREE' SHOOTING SUSPECT

The players would later agree to continue the rest of the season.

The Milwaukee Bucks led a strike Wednesday and didn’t report to the court for their Game 5 matchup against the Orlando Magic. It resulted in several games being postponed and had a trickle-down effect into the WNBA, MLB and eventually the NHL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NBA has yet to release the new schedule of games.