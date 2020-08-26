Clippers' Marcus Morris denies intentionally stepping on Luka Doncic's injured ankle

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris created a stir during the team’s Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday when he was accused of stepping on Luka Doncic’s ankle.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of the Clippers' 154-111 victory. Morris was seen stepping on Doncic’s left foot. Doncic had injured his left ankle in Game 3. Replay showed Doncic fall, but it didn’t appear to be an intentional maneuver on the surface.

Morris addressed the incident on Twitter after the game.

“I play this game with a level of respect for myself and other players. To think I would try to injure somebody is crazy to me. 10 years going against the best. I stand on morals and hard work. I compete and leave it out there every game,” he wrote.

“Basketball has never been that serious to try to hurt somebody. Im not apologizing for s--t because I know what I put into this game day in and day out. It was a mistake deal wit [sic] it. Competing is why I play.”

Doncic was asked after the game if he was going to talk to Morris about the incident.

“I don't want to talk to him,” he said, according to Fox Sports Southwest. “He's just saying a lot of bad stuff to me (during) the game ... I'm just going to move on. Like I said, everybody's going to have their opinion, and I just hope it wasn't intentional. If that was intentional, that's really bad.”

Los Angeles is on the brink of moving to the next round. Game 6 of the series is set for Thursday.