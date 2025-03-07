Expand / Collapse search
Clippers' James Harden delivers clear six-word response after stellar scoring performance

Harden finished the victory over the Pistons with 50 points

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The Los Angeles Clippers are making a push for the NBA playoffs. If the postseason started today, the Clippers would be in the play-in tournament. 

On Wednesday, Los Angeles bolstered their playoff hopes by defeating the Detroit Pistons. The 123-115 victory was fueled by James Harden's 50-point night. The number represented the most points the 11-time NBA All-Star has scored in a single game during the 2024-25 campaign.

James Harden dribbles

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers handles the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on March 5, 2025 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. (Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

Harden has appeared in 59 of the Clippers' 62 games so far this season. Los Angeles enters Friday night's home contest against the New York Knicks in eighth place in the Western Conference Standings.

Harden logged 38 minutes in the Clippers' latest win and the 35-year-old's workload has appeared to increase since last month's All-Star break. After Wednesday's game, he was asked about the uptick in playing minutes.

James Harden looking on

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers in action against the New York Knicks during a game at Madison Square Garden on November 6, 2023 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Clippers 111-97.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

He proceeded to deliver an epic response. "I’ll rest when the season’s over," the Clippers guard said before walking away.

Fellow Clippers star Kawhi Leonard sat out of Wednesday's win due to rest. 

Harden's conditioning has been a topic of conversation at times throughout his NBA career.

James Harden shoots a free throw

Apr 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA;  Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) warms up prior to the NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. (Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports)

In 2022, FOX Sports reported that Harden and Kevin Durant "butted heads." The discontent stemmed from Durant's belief that Harden was not "in peak physical shape." Harden and Durant both played for the Brooklyn Nets at the time. 

The Clippers have gone 2-6 over their last eight games. They entered Friday's action trailing the seventh-place Minnesota Timberwolves by two games in the win column.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.