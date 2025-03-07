Clippers' James Harden delivers clear six-word response after stellar scoring performance

The Los Angeles Clippers are making a push for the NBA playoffs. If the postseason started today, the Clippers would be in the play-in tournament.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles bolstered their playoff hopes by defeating the Detroit Pistons. The 123-115 victory was fueled by James Harden's 50-point night. The number represented the most points the 11-time NBA All-Star has scored in a single game during the 2024-25 campaign.

Harden has appeared in 59 of the Clippers' 62 games so far this season. Los Angeles enters Friday night's home contest against the New York Knicks in eighth place in the Western Conference Standings.

Harden logged 38 minutes in the Clippers' latest win and the 35-year-old's workload has appeared to increase since last month's All-Star break. After Wednesday's game, he was asked about the uptick in playing minutes.

He proceeded to deliver an epic response. "I’ll rest when the season’s over," the Clippers guard said before walking away.

Fellow Clippers star Kawhi Leonard sat out of Wednesday's win due to rest.

Harden's conditioning has been a topic of conversation at times throughout his NBA career.

In 2022, FOX Sports reported that Harden and Kevin Durant "butted heads." The discontent stemmed from Durant's belief that Harden was not "in peak physical shape." Harden and Durant both played for the Brooklyn Nets at the time.

The Clippers have gone 2-6 over their last eight games. They entered Friday's action trailing the seventh-place Minnesota Timberwolves by two games in the win column.

