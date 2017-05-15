Clint Bowyer on 'Mother's Week' and 'family living at its finest'

Mothers Day has changed dramatically in recent years for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer.

Let him explain.

It is always Ma Bowyer that I have always thought about and now you have mom that lives with you, said Bowyer, referring first to his own mother, Jana Bowyer, and then to his wife, Lorra, who is the mother of his two young children, son Cash and daughter Presley, born just last December.

Asked prior to Saturday nights Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway what he had planned for Mothers Day, Bowyer laughed and said he worked on it all last week before he and his family arrived in his home state for the race.

We had a great week,though, he said. I think you could call it a Mother's Week. We took the family and road-tripped in a bus.

Stopped in Memphis and went to the zoo, which I am sure she wanted to do. I think that is exactly what she wanted to do. Then we went to Big Cedar Lodge and swam in the pool for Cash and that is, I am sure, exactly what she wanted to do.

Then we had a cabin where she slept in one bed with the baby and I slept in the other with Cash. So surely that is what she had in mind for a Mother's Week. That is family living at its finest, right?

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | Jasen Vinlove