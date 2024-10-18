Cleveland native Jake Paul rips Browns, Deshaun Watson to shreds: 'It's just a shame'

Last year, Jake Paul was in the midst of "transitioning" out of his Cleveland Browns fandom.

"It's been 26 years of torture," the YouTuber-turned-boxer told Fox News Digital at the time.

Well, add a 27th.

The Browns are 1-5 to start the season, Deshaun Watson looks abysmal, and they just traded away Amari Cooper.

Simply put, it's a "curse," and Paul said the issues all stem from who is under center.

"It all centers around the quarterback. We’ve had the most quarterbacks in the last 20 years. It’s just a shame," Paul told Fox News Digital last week. "Paying $60 million a year for a terrible player, the rest of the operation starts to fall apart because of that. Your main guy is overpaid, can’t throw a pass, run the ball, you can’t do anything, and you’re just screwed from there."

The Browns have made the playoffs just twice since being reborn in 1999 after the original franchise became the Baltimore Ravens.

One of Paul's good friends Aaron Rodgers is still around - the two even went on a ayahuasca retreat last year. But the New York Jets are off limits.

"I think there’s a Jets curse as well. . . . The Jets and Browns just can't ever figure it out," he said.

Paul said he was considering becoming a Cincinnati Bengals fan. Well, this weekend, he'll have a choice to make, as his hometown Browns are facing the Bengals in Cincy on Sunday.

Perhaps these are the Jake Paul sweepstakes.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for the Bengals, either, who are 2-4. But they're coming off a much-needed win against the Giants, and at this point, the Browns are the definition of a get-right game.

