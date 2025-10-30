Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

MLB Postseason

Clayton Kershaw savors emotional farewell at Dodger Stadium after World Series game

Kershaw announced this will be his final season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
'We got a bunch of dogs' 💪 Davis Schneider on Trey Yesavage, Blue Jays' Game 5 win vs. Dodgers Video

'We got a bunch of dogs' 💪 Davis Schneider on Trey Yesavage, Blue Jays' Game 5 win vs. Dodgers

Davis Schneider spoke with Tom Verducci to recap the Toronto Blue Jays' Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Clayton Kershaw's final game at Dodger Stadium was not how he wanted it to go, but he still had a fond moment while saying goodbye to Southern California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Game 5 of the World Series, 6-1, to put the Toronto Blue Jays one win away from their first Fall Classic victory since 1993.

Kershaw did not appear in the game, but his final pitch in Chavez Ravine helped extend the 18-inning marathon that was Game 3.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Clayton Kershaw

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw waves after Game 5 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Despite the panic meter being turned up quite a few notches in Los Angeles, though, Kershaw made it a point to take it all in before heading to Toronto for the final game(s) of the season.

Kershaw, who announced last month this would be his final MLB season, took photos on the mound with the grounds crew, and his four children scampered about, catching balls he tossed. He shared an embrace with his wife, Ellen, who wore his No. 22 jersey and is expecting their fifth child. He kissed her forehead.

Kershaw has pitched just 2.1 innings this October, appearing in one game during the National League Division Series in which he allowed five runs (four earned) in two innings.

Clayton Kershaw waving

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers leaves the game during the first inning during the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park.  (Jordan Godfree/Imagn Images)

BLUE JAYS ONE WIN FROM WORLD SERIES TITLE AFTER TREY YESAVAGE'S DOMINANT GAME 5 PERFORMANCE

The Dodgers replayed a video of Kershaw's career highlights, including his 3,000th strikeout in July, on the video boards before Game 5. FOX Sports aired a tribute during its Game 4 telecast on Tuesday with rapper-actor Ice Cube doing the narration.

Shortly after the game, several Dodgers fans were able to suppress their sadness about the game and give Kershaw the kudos he deserves, understanding the moment.

Clayton Kershaw acknowledges crowd

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw waves his cap as he leaves during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners. The game took place in Seattle, Washington, on Sept. 28, 2025. (John Froschauer/AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dodgers are a loss away from Kershaw's career ending on a very low note. But if the Dodgers can win both Games 6 and 7 in Toronto, Kershaw's Hall of Fame plaque will read three-time "World Series champion."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue