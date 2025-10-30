Clayton Kershaw savors emotional farewell at Dodger Stadium after World Series game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Clayton Kershaw's final game at Dodger Stadium was not how he wanted it to go, but he still had a fond moment while saying goodbye to Southern California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Game 5 of the World Series, 6-1, to put the Toronto Blue Jays one win away from their first Fall Classic victory since 1993.

Kershaw did not appear in the game, but his final pitch in Chavez Ravine helped extend the 18-inning marathon that was Game 3.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Despite the panic meter being turned up quite a few notches in Los Angeles, though, Kershaw made it a point to take it all in before heading to Toronto for the final game(s) of the season.

Kershaw, who announced last month this would be his final MLB season, took photos on the mound with the grounds crew, and his four children scampered about, catching balls he tossed. He shared an embrace with his wife, Ellen, who wore his No. 22 jersey and is expecting their fifth child. He kissed her forehead.

Kershaw has pitched just 2.1 innings this October, appearing in one game during the National League Division Series in which he allowed five runs (four earned) in two innings.

BLUE JAYS ONE WIN FROM WORLD SERIES TITLE AFTER TREY YESAVAGE'S DOMINANT GAME 5 PERFORMANCE

The Dodgers replayed a video of Kershaw's career highlights, including his 3,000th strikeout in July, on the video boards before Game 5. FOX Sports aired a tribute during its Game 4 telecast on Tuesday with rapper-actor Ice Cube doing the narration.

Shortly after the game, several Dodgers fans were able to suppress their sadness about the game and give Kershaw the kudos he deserves, understanding the moment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dodgers are a loss away from Kershaw's career ending on a very low note. But if the Dodgers can win both Games 6 and 7 in Toronto, Kershaw's Hall of Fame plaque will read three-time "World Series champion."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.