©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update September 19, 2015

Clay Guida vs. Thiago Tavares added to Nov. 7 UFC Fight Night in Brazil

By Elias Cepeda | FoxSports
Clay 'The Carpenter' Guida steps on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in event at the SAP Center on July 25, 2014 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Clay Guida will travel to Thiago Tavares' home territory Nov. 7 for a featherweight contest. The UFC announced the match-up Friday on its website.

As the report points out, the fight will be the well-traveled Guida's first contest in Brazil. "The Carpenter" heads into the fight with the Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt with momentum after having won his previous fight, in April, over Robbie Peralta.

In all, Guida has won three out of his last five. For his part, Tavares is coming off a TKO loss to Brian Ortega in June, but has still won four out of his last six bouts.

The Nov. 7 UFC Fight Night that will include Guida-Tavares is headlined by the third fight between former champions Vitor Belfort and Dan Henderson. The event will air live on FS1.

We will keep you posted as more fights are added to this card. We'll also check in with the Fight Night's roster of fighters to get you inside these bouts, leading up to the event.