Classmate of Lions coach Dan Campbell's daughter shared address after NFC title game loss: report

Campbell revealed last week his family put his home on the market

Ryan Gaydos
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed last week he had to move out of his home and into a more private location due to security concerns over the last year.

The incidents began to ramp up following the Lions’ loss in the NFC Championship to the San Francisco 49ers. Someone posted Campbell’s Michigan address on Snapchat and called the coach a "dumb f---." 

Dan Campbell looks up

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the Cardinals game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 22, 2024. (Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images)

The post was shared by a classmate of Campbell’s daughter, The Detroit News reported Monday, citing police reports.

The Lions and NFL security officials reportedly got involved in the incident and prompted concerns from Campbell’s wife, Holly, about the family’s long-term future in their home, the newspaper reported.

More people started to show up a month after the NFC title game loss, and in one instance, "scared daughter who left for the night." The Detroit News reported that Elton Moore, the director of the team’s security, called police and said someone had doxxed Campbell’s home address.

Dan Campbell walks the sideline

Lions head coach Dan Campbell before a preseason game against Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (Junfu Han/USA Today Network)

The daughter’s classmate was investigated over the social media post, according to the report. The classmate reportedly told officials that he and his friends were "distraught" over the loss and decided to drive to Campbell’s house and yell things toward the home.

Holly Campbell said she was concerned about the family’s long-term future and what could happen during the 2024 season.

Dan Campbell explained to Crain’s Detroit Business last week that he and his wife decided to sell their Bloomfield Township home for about $4.5 million.

Dan Campbell and Taylor Decker

Lions head coach Dan Campbell hugs offensive tackle Taylor Decker before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Junfu Han/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"There’s plenty of space. It's on two acres. The home is beautiful," he said "It's just that people figured out where we lived when we lost."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.