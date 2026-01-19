CJ Stroud, Texans receive reality check from NFL legend during playoff loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL legend Troy Aikman brought up the harsh reality the Houston Texans will have to address in the offseason following their brutal loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Aikman, who is a color commentator for ESPN, summarized C.J. Stroud's play against the Patriots and made clear that the powers that be in the Texans’ organization will have to make some tough decisions in the offseason.

"DeMeco Ryans and Nick Caserio, they’ve got some tough decisions they gotta make about this team on the offensive side of the ball," Aikman said. "They replaced Bobby Slowick last year after his two years as the offensive coordinator.

"C.J. Stroud has been chasing his rookie success for the last two years. He's not been the same player. We've not seen the development from him. There's a reason for that, and it has to be addressed."

Stroud had four interceptions in the 28-16 loss to the Patriots. He was 20-of-47 with 212 passing yards and one touchdown pass. While the defense gave Houston plenty of chances to score points and make it a close game, Stroud was never able to elevate the offense.

The one-time Pro Bowler also struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC wild-card round, fumbling the ball five times and throwing an interception in a 30-6 win.

"Seven turnovers in the two playoff games," Aikman added. "Your most important games of the year, you can’t just overcome that kind of quarterback play."

Ryans backed Stroud after the loss to New England.

"C.J.'s our guy," Ryans said. "I believed that he could come back out in the second half and flip it."

Stroud will enter an offseason with the possibility of getting a major contract extension. He has 10,876 passing yards and 62 passing touchdowns in 46 career games. He’s 3-3 in playoff starts but has never made it out of the divisional round.