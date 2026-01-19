Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Houston Texans

CJ Stroud, Texans receive reality check from NFL legend during playoff loss

Stroud had a tough postseason despite having a win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Tom Brady on Drake Maye’s battle with the Texans: Can the young QB beat a top defense? | The Herd Video

Tom Brady on Drake Maye’s battle with the Texans: Can the young QB beat a top defense? | The Herd

Tom Brady and Colin Cowherd discuss Drake Maye’s first playoff appearance and ask if he can continue his winning streak in the playoffs against a stout Texans Defense.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL legend Troy Aikman brought up the harsh reality the Houston Texans will have to address in the offseason following their brutal loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Aikman, who is a color commentator for ESPN, summarized C.J. Stroud's play against the Patriots and made clear that the powers that be in the Texans’ organization will have to make some tough decisions in the offseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

CJ Stroud is hit

New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson hits Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud during the divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

"DeMeco Ryans and Nick Caserio, they’ve got some tough decisions they gotta make about this team on the offensive side of the ball," Aikman said. "They replaced Bobby Slowick last year after his two years as the offensive coordinator.

"C.J. Stroud has been chasing his rookie success for the last two years. He's not been the same player. We've not seen the development from him. There's a reason for that, and it has to be addressed."

Stroud had four interceptions in the 28-16 loss to the Patriots. He was 20-of-47 with 212 passing yards and one touchdown pass. While the defense gave Houston plenty of chances to score points and make it a close game, Stroud was never able to elevate the offense.

TEXANS' AZEEZ AL-SHAAIR TALKS FINE FOR PRO-PALESTINIAN MESSAGE ON EYE TAPE: 'IT'S BIGGER THAN ME'

Troy Aikman prior to an NFL game

ESPN commentator Troy Aikman walks the field prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 27, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

The one-time Pro Bowler also struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC wild-card round, fumbling the ball five times and throwing an interception in a 30-6 win.

"Seven turnovers in the two playoff games," Aikman added. "Your most important games of the year, you can’t just overcome that kind of quarterback play."

Ryans backed Stroud after the loss to New England.

"C.J.'s our guy," Ryans said. "I believed that he could come back out in the second half and flip it."

CJ Stroud talks to reporters

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud speaks at a news conference after the divisional playoff game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Stroud will enter an offseason with the possibility of getting a major contract extension. He has 10,876 passing yards and 62 passing touchdowns in 46 career games. He’s 3-3 in playoff starts but has never made it out of the divisional round.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue