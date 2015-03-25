City stifles Newcastle in Pellegrini's debut

Manuel Pellegrini's tenure at Manchester City got off to a winning start on Monday as he saw his new side roll to a comfortable 4-0 win over Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium.

David Silva scored only six minutes into the contest, with Sergio Aguero adding a second midway through the opening half.

Newcastle's Steven Taylor was sent off in first-half stoppage time for striking Aguero in the head, and City added two more goals after the break as Yaya Toure scored on a free kick before Samir Nasri came off the bench to net a goal of his own.

Silva found himself in the right place at the right time when a deflected cross fell kindly into his path seven yards from goal, allowing him to nod the ball into the empty net.

Newcastle goalkeeper Tim Krul did well to minimize the damage, but he could do nothing to stop an inch-perfect shot from Aguero in the 22nd minute.

Taylor then showed his frustration in a challenge on Aguero, and City always figured to add a few more goals after the break.

Toure scored on a superb free kick from 20 yards in the 50th minute to stretch the lead further, and Nasri netted a goal 12 minutes after stepping onto the field to cap the scoring.