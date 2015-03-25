City Council approves $500 million facelift for Wrigley

Chicago City Council has approved a $500 million plan by the Cubs to upgrade Wrigley Field and make improvements to the surrounding neighborhood.

The renovation includes a 5,700-square-foot Jumbotron in left field, an advertising sign in right field and a hotel nearby.

There had been contention by owners of rooftop homes across Wrigley Field that the signage and the videoboard would affect views of the ballpark. The owners of those buildings have revenue-sharing agreements with the Cubs. They've threatened to sue the team if the new signage hinders their business.

"I am pleased to take another step forward in this process as we plan for the revitalization of Wrigley Field and the surrounding area," Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel said. "There is still much work to do, and I will continue to work with Alderman (Tom) Tunney and the community as we go through this process. We are continuing to move forward on this plan to bring valuable jobs and economic impact to the Lakeview community without using any taxpayer dollars."