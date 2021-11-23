Expand / Collapse search
Citadel coach collapses, taken to hospital during loss to Duke

Bulldogs coach Duggar Baucom fainted on the sideline, requiring immediate medical attention

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Less than two minutes into The Citadel’s Monday night game against fifth-ranked Duke, Bulldogs coach Duggar Baucom fainted on the sideline, requiring immediate medical attention. 

The Citadel had just connected on their first basket of the game when Baucom, 61, suddenly collapsed with 18:57 remaining in the first half. He was eventually helped to his feet, escorted out of Cameron Indoor Arena and taken to the university’s hospital.

DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Duggar Baucom of the Citadel Bulldogs receives medical attention during their game against the Duke Blue Devils in the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 22, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina.

"All things considered, he’s as good as he can be," associate head coach Jack Castleberry said following the game. "He was coherent the entire time. … He just said he was in pain."

No reason has been provided for Baucom’s scary fall, though he was conscious and alert when he he left the Duke home gym.

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Duggar Baucom of the Citadel Bulldogs is helped off of the floor after a medical incident during the first half of their game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 22, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina.

Castleberry took over coaching duties for the remainder of the game. That’s a situation neither Castleberry nor the team wanted, but they had to adjust.

"When you go to school at The Citadel, you face some pretty challenging stuff. As scary as that is and as … terrifying. They know they got to push through," said Castleberry. "That’s what you’re taught day in and day out."

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Duggar Baucom of the Citadel Bulldogs is helped off of the floor after a medical incident during the first half of their game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 22, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina.

Following the 107-81 loss, The Citadel released a statement saying that Baucom was "alert and in good spirits." He was evaluated overnight at Duke University Hospital and was expected to return home by mid-day Tuesday.