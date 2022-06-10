Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NCAA
Published

Cincinnati, UCF, Houston to join Big 12 in 2023 after reaching deal with American Athletic Conference

Cincinnati became the first Group of Five school to reach the College Football Playoff

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Cincinnati, UCF and Houston will become members of a Power 5 conference in 2023 after the three schools reached an agreement with the American Athletic Conference Friday to join the Big 12 in 2023. 

Unlike in other instances of schools bolting for other conferences, it appears the American Athletic Conference and the three schools will end their relationships on good terms. 

Terry Mohajir, UCF vice president and director of athletics, speaks as UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright looks on during a news conference to announce UCF is joining the Big 12 Conference. 

Terry Mohajir, UCF vice president and director of athletics, speaks as UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright looks on during a news conference to announce UCF is joining the Big 12 Conference.  (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"I would like to thank UCF President Alexander Cartwright, Cincinnati President Neville Pinto and Houston President Renu Khator — as well as Tulane President Michael Fitts, who is chair of our Board of Directors — for their efforts and leadership to arrive at a sensible resolution to the three schools’ departure from the conference," AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement.  

USC’S LINCOLN RILEY RESPONDS TO RUMORS HE DODGED THE SEC

"All three institutions enjoyed tremendous success under the American Athletic Conference banner, and all three were instrumental in taking the conference to great heights, both athletically and academically. We wish them the best and look forward to having them compete in our conference in 2022-23."

In September 2021, the Big 12 announced the three schools and BYU would join the conference, following the news that Oklahoma and Texas would be leaving the conference for the SEC. BYU is also expected to join the Big 12 in 2023. 

Taze Moore (4) of the Houston Cougars reacts during a game against the Villanova Wildcats during the Elite Eight of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament March 26, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. 

Taze Moore (4) of the Houston Cougars reacts during a game against the Villanova Wildcats during the Elite Eight of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament March 26, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.  (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Cincinnati, which became the first Group of Five football team to reach the College Football Playoff in 2021, will now get a chance to showcase its talent on a bigger stage. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Today is another milestone in our journey towards participation in the Big 12," director of athletics John Cunningham said, according to WLWT Cincinnati. "We welcome this accelerated timeline and are thrilled that a majority of our current student-athletes will be able to prove themselves at the ‘next level.’ It’s imperative that our whole athletic department and our entire fan base embrace this challenge together. 

NOTRE DAME CHANGES FIGHT SONG TO INCLUDES ‘DAUGHTERS’ IN THE LYRICS 

"As I said before, our goal is to compete for championships on the first day we enter the Big 12. Now that we have that date, it’s time to ensure we position ourselves at the head of the table."

A Cincinnati Bearcats cheerleader waves a flag with the Cincinnati Bearcats and Big 12 logos during a game against the Murray State Racers at Nippert Stadium Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. 

A Cincinnati Bearcats cheerleader waves a flag with the Cincinnati Bearcats and Big 12 logos during a game against the Murray State Racers at Nippert Stadium Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati.  (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The world of college athletics continues to experience a shake-up with reports on Friday that Oklahoma and Texas could join the SEC as soon as the 2024 season, according to 247 Sports. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.