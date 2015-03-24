Cincinnati coach Cronin has aneurysm

Cincinnati, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - Cincinnati men's basketball head coach Mick Cronin has an unruptured aneurysm and will be sidelined indefinitely.

The aneurysm was detected when Cronin underwent tests this week for lingering headaches. He is under physician's orders to refrain from coaching until further testing has been completed.

An aneurysm is a bulge or "ballooning" in the wall of an artery.

"I appreciate the UC Health medical community for all they have done to get to the bottom of my issue as quickly as possible," Cronin said in a statement released Saturday. "Obviously, I am being held out of coaching the team for precautionary reasons which I fully understand. I have total confidence in my coaching staff and players that they will be focused and ready to play today."

Cronin is in his ninth season as Cincinnati's head coach. The Bearcats entered Saturday's game against VCU with a 7-2 record.