Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Xavier Worthy hit with penalty after touchdown, sparks fan frenzy

Worthy caught a touchdown pass for the second straight game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Kansas City Chiefs got the scoring started early in their Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday afternoon.

Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs went up 6-0. 

Worthy appeared to do a Christmas-themed celebration with his teammates, then lifted up his shirt.

Xavier Worthy penalized

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates his touchdown with Hollywood Brown (5) during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Pittsburgh.  (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

NFL officials penalized Worthy for the play. But fans were confused as to why the flag was thrown. Some suggested Worthy may have been pretending to have a gun on him. Gun-themed celebrations have been a point of contention with players.

Mahomes threw his second touchdown pass of the game, an 11-yarder to wide receiver Justin Watson, later in the first quarter.

Xavier Worthy runs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Pittsburgh.  (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

The Chiefs have had struggles all season but still had a 14-1 record entering the Week 17 matchup against the Steelers

Worthy has been a bright spot for a receiving corps that’s been decimated by injuries. He has 51 catches for 559 yards and five touchdown catches this season. He also has three rushing touchdowns.

Last week, Worthy had seven catches for 65 yards and a touchdown catch against the Houston Texans. It was the second straight week he received double-digit targets. Before the game against the Cleveland Browns, he hadn’t had more than eight targets in a single game.

Xavier Worthy with his teammates

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Pittsburgh.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Kansas City will lock in home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.