Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce ‘game-time decision’ against Lions, Kansas City’s CEO says

Kelce injured his knee Tuesday at practice

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Kansas City Chiefs open the 2023 NFL season Thursday night against the Detroit Lions as they begin their title defense. 

They may be doing so without their four-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce after he suffered a hyperextended knee during Tuesday’s practice.  

Travis Kelce looks on field

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, reacts prior to an NFL preseason football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Kansas City listed Kelce as questionable on Wednesday while Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark said he would be a game-time decision. 

PATRIOTS' MAC JONES LAUDS TOM BRADY'S MENTORSHIP: 'HE'S ACTUALLY HELPED ME A LOT'

"I’ve never seen Travis as energized as I have this offseason. He’s been really dialed in. He’s been really busy off the field. Had a lot of things going on. But he’s also very focused on football, very excited about the upcoming season," Hunt said Thursday on "Good Morning Football." 

"I know we had a little bit of a setback the other day with a minor knee injury. We hope that he will be able to go tonight. He will be a game-time decision. But he’s somebody who loves to compete, so I wouldn’t bet against him being on the field tonight."

Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, said Wednesday that Kelce was experiencing some swelling in his knee. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce walks on field

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, reacts as he warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"Talked to him yesterday and I’ve done the same thing. You just plant, or you do something, and your knee hyperextends," Jason Kelce said Wednesday on the WIP Morning Show.

"I know he’s got some swelling going on, but it sounds like as long as they can keep that down, he’s gonna have a chance to go. The ligaments and everything are intact. Structurally, from what we know right now, his knee is fine. So, it’s really about getting that swelling down and seeing how bruised that bone is."

Kelce is coming off one his best seasons as a pro, ending the season with 110 receptions for 1,228 yards and 12 touchdowns. 

Detroit is entering the season with high expectations after going 9-8 in 2022 following a 1-6 start. 

Jared Goff vs Jaguars

Jared Goff, #16 of the Detroit Lions, looks on during the warmups before the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on August 19, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan.  (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The last two years, we haven’t started quick," quarterback Jared Goff said. "There’s a little bit of an increased awareness of it, I think, making sure that we don’t dig ourselves in a hole. But the same time, we’re trying to win every game."

Kansas City and Detroit kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.