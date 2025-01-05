Chiefs' Travis Kelce fined more than $14K for celebration after historic TD: reports

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce celebrated his historic touchdown catch last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a nod to the legendary Tony Gonzalez.

Kelce dunked the football through the goalposts as Gonzalez did during the course of his career with the Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons. The touchdown from Kelce was the 77th of his career, which passed Gonzalez on the all-time list.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But the celebration hurt him more in the wallet than anything else.

Kelce was fined $14,069 for "Unsportsmanlike Conduct Use of Prop," according to multiple reports. Luckily, it appeared Gonzalez knew the fine was coming.

"lol! I got u," Gonzalez wrote on X, while also complimenting the dunk.

Kelce hasn’t had the typical season Chiefs fans are used to seeing. He started out of the gate incredibly slow, failing to pick up the first touchdown catch of the season until the Las Vegas Raiders game on Oct. 27.

TEXANS' CJ STROUD REVEALS FAITHFUL ANSWER WHEN ASKED ABOUT 2025 GOALS

He has 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns this season. His receiving yards total is the lowest it's been since the 2014 season – the second year he was in the league. His touchdown total is the lowest of his career. He had four touchdown catches in 2016.

Kelce was still voted to the Pro Bowl thanks to fan support. It’s the 10th selection of his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City will wrap up the regular season against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The team has a bye in the first round of the playoffs.