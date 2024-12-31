Travis Kelce receives most fan votes for 2025 Pro Bowl

Travis Kelce has not put up his typical numbers in the 2024 football season, but apparently it doesn't matter much to his fans.

Despite the – by his standards – subpar season, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end managed to garner the most votes by fans for the 2025 Pro Bowl.

He racked up 252,200 votes from fans, and it's fair to say that his relationship with Taylor Swift likely boosted that number.

Kelce and Swift began dating in September last year, significantly increasing his already sky-high popularity, but outside of football circles.

After winning Super Bowl LVII, Kelce was tabbed to host Saturday Night Live, and he had already dipped his toes in reality television, but dating Swift took his name to a whole new level.

This year would be Kelce's 10th Pro Bowl selection. He has 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns this season.

However, this will in all likelihood be the first time since 2015 that Kelce will play at least 16 games and fail to get 1,000 yards. Kelce played in 15 last year, missing his first game due to injury since his rookie season, and garnered 984.

Jahmyr Gibbs had just under 2,000 fewer votes than Kelce as the second-highest vote getter.

Kelce isn't the only member of the Chiefs to slow down on offense. In fact, it's been a team-wide epidemic. However, an elite defense and balls bouncing the right way, sometimes quite literally, have propelled them to a 15-1 season so far and the No. 1 seed in the AFC after back-to-back Super Bowl championships.

Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff rounded out the top five.

This is the third year of the Pro Bowl Games after the NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star contest and replaced it with a week of skills competitions and a flag football game.

The games take place in Central Florida and finish with a 7-on-7 flag football game between the AFC and NFC at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Feb. 2.

Retired Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning will be back as head coaches for the two conferences.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

