Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Eagles' Jason Kelce reminisce about childhood diet ahead Super Bowl LVII

'I never ate a single vegetable,' Travis Kelce said

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
An apple a day did not get the Kelce brothers into the Super Bowl. 

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce reminisced about their childhood diets during Monday’s episode of the "New Heights" podcast but father, Ed Kelce, seemed to remember things differently. 

Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"A protein with every meal, a carb with every meal, [and] fruit and vegetables," Ed Kelce said when asked about what he would feed the two NFL stars as young athletes. 

"We never got vegetables growing up," Travis Kelce rebutted with a laugh. "I never ate a single vegetable."

"We ate Georgio’s oven fresh pizza every single night."

Jason Kelce added that there was also the occasional "Hamburger Helper."

Center Jason Kelce (62) of the Philadelphia Eagles runs on the field between plays during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 11, 2022. 

Center Jason Kelce (62) of the Philadelphia Eagles runs on the field between plays during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 11, 2022.  (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The brothers also refuted the claim that they never drank soda. 

"We had more soda in our basement than WaWa’s have in their refrigerators," Jason Kelce joked. 

But both Kelce brothers admitted that one of their childhood favorites that they still enjoy, especially on game day, is peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Travis and Jason Kelce will make Super Bowl history on Sunday when they become the first siblings to face off against one another on the big stage. 

(Left) Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Right) Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(Left) Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Right) Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Michael Owens/Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce, a four-time All Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls, winning against the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 and losing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. 

A five-time All Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, Jason Kelce helped bring the city of Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title with a win over the New England Patriots for the 2017 season.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.